Opinion

GIESBRECHT: Wagner’s refusal to recuse himself from the Emergency Act appeal is a mistake — so are his court’s radical indigenous decisions

'Justice must not only be done, but must be seen to be done.'
Supreme Court of Canada Chief Justice Richard Wagner 
Supreme Court of Canada Chief Justice Richard Wagner WS Files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Emergencies Act
Bcpoli
Cdnpoli
Freedom Convoy
Indian Act
Stephen Harper
Richard Wagner
COVID-19
Cowichan
DRIPA
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news