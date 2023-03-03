“Little Potato” is the nickname given to Justin Trudeau by the Chinese. Last fall, Chinese president Xi Xinping scolded “Little Potato” while the world watched. Xi chose to do this in as public a way as possible.
Now we know the likely reason why.
For one might legitimately wonder if in Xi’s mind, Trudeau had double crossed him after Chinese influence had been used to help him in the 2021 election? The quid pro quo was probably supposed to be that Trudeau would make Canada into the “post national” state China wanted Canada to play, as China’s supplier of natural resources. Instead, Trudeau gave in to pressure from allies and criticized Xi. Although Trudeau did so in the mildest way possible, it was still criticism. Xi doesn’t stand for any criticism from an underling. “Little Potato” had broken that rule. We are starting to learn that.
However, the larger question that the story raises is this: How has Canada — at one time a universally respected nation internationally — sunk to this low point of being a vassal state of China?
It wasn’t that long ago that Canada had leaders who were respected on the world stage. This included both Liberals and Conservatives. Liberal Lester Pearson received the Nobel prize for his international diplomacy during the Suez Canal crisis. But other Prime Ministers, like Brian Mulroney, Jean Chrétien and Stephen Harper were all respected for the positive roles they played internationally. Canada is a middle power, but it has always punched above its weight on the international stage.
Until Justin Trudeau came on the scene, that is. It is probably not necessary to detail his various international fumblings, like his notorious Mr. Dressup shenanigans in India, where he is viewed as being entirely too cozy with Sikh separatism. Or the embarrassment of the summit, where he bewildered world leaders by talking about his socks, while the more serious world leaders looked on in disgust. His kowtowing to China is notorious.
Then there is Trudeau’s decision to agree with the absurd finding of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Inquiry that Canada was committing an ongoing genocide against indigenous women and girls. That a prime minister would publicly state that under his leadership his country was committing an ongoing genocide against indigenous women is outrageous. Surely, if he really meant it he would have immediately surrendered to the International Criminal Court? Or at the very least, he would have resigned, and sought refuge at some ashram in India to do penance.
Of course, he did none of those things. As usual, he was just uttering meaningless words. He was virtue signalling at the expense of his country’s reputation. Canada, because of Trudeau’s foolish virtue signalling, became known to a bewildered world as a self-confessed genocidal country. Canada had become a joke.
Or did his “confession” make sense, if we recognize how beholden his Liberals now look to the CCP. Because with the genocide confession, Trudeau was largely relieved of the obligation to criticize the CCP’s truly genocidal practices. Simply put, he knew that the CCP would just throw his own “genocide” in his face if he did. He was off the hook.
But with that confession to genocide from the prime minister, it was only a matter of time before some ambitious MP would make hay out of the PM’s folly. And that’s just what happened on Oct 27, 2022. Because on that day it was not just a craven Trudeau who declared that Canada was now to be considered on the same list of infamous practitioners of genocide as Nazi Germany and Hutu Rwanda — it was all of Parliament. On that date Parliament unanimously passed a motion that equated residential schools with genocide.
What is going on?
The “evidence” for this alleged genocide are the assorted half-baked conspiracy theories about 215 indigenous children buried in the apple orchard at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, and similar copycat claims all across the country — stories about thousands of indigenous children dying under sinister circumstances and being secretly buried — some with the forced help of six year olds.
Except that there is not one bit of evidence that would stand up in court that even one indigenous student met his death under sinister circumstances and was secretly buried. Not one! These are conspiracy theories, ghost stories — call them what you like. They are stories, definitely not evidence. And yet, Parliament unanimously passed this motion — with every single Conservative voting in favour — based on what are childish ghost stories.
Residential schools were built to educate indigenous children, not to kill them. Priests, nuns and teachers taught children. They didn’t kill, and secretly bury them. The priests, nuns and teachers of yesteryear were overwhelmingly decent people. So were our former leaders and our ancestors. This genocide motion slanders every one of them. The motion is both a farce and an outrage.
And is it too farfetched to mention — in light of the clear evidence we now have of Communist Chinese Interference — that this outrageous genocide motion is exactly what the CCP wants from Parliament? In one fell swoop, Canada removes itself from the small list of credible nations that can legitimately criticize the CCP for its atrocious treatment of groups like Uighurs, Tibetans, Falun Gong, Christians and others. It plays right into the CCP’s grasping hands. This specious genocide motion might well be one only of many other highly suspicious things that have taken place in a CCP-influenced Ottawa.
But here’s the truly shocking thing: As noted, every single Conservative voted for that hideous motion. Pierre Poilievre is responsible for that.
Pierre Pollievre says he wants to lead this country. He says that, unlike Trudeau, he will stand up to China. And, unlike Trudeau, he will defend our honourable history. Yet, he submissively voted for a motion falsely convicting Canada of genocide. And he must have whipped the vote to have his fellow Conservatives do likewise — even the ones who knew better.
Xi calls Trudeau “Little Potato”. Unless Pollievre show more gumption than this, what will Xi call a future Prime Minister Pierre Pollievre? He must do better than this.
Parliament must correct this serious mistake! If Pierre Pollievre is serious about doing better than his predecessor, he had better act on his stated convictions.
Yes, there were abuses, but residential schools were a flawed attempt at education, not genocide.
It is also not unreasonable to ask if Communist China played a role in the rebranding of Canada as a genocidal nation.
"But here's the truly shocking thing: As noted, every single Conservative voted for that hideous motion. Pierre Poilievre is responsible for that."
This does not shock me at all. Pussyevre also voted for thr faux Paris Climate Accords and just look at thr treatment dished out to Christine Anderson. Pussyevre is a card carrying member of the UNI-PARTY and anyone who thinks this weasel is going to bail us out is sorely mistaken.
