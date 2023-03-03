Trudeau-Xi

Tense moment in Bali, between Prime Minister Trudeau and President Xi Jinping.

 David Krayden (Grabien)

“Little Potato” is the nickname given to Justin Trudeau by the Chinese. Last fall, Chinese president Xi Xinping scolded “Little Potato” while the world watched. Xi chose to do this in as public a way as possible.

Now we know the likely reason why.

Pierre Poilievre and Trudeau
Prime Minister Trudeau greets Leader of the Loyal Opposition Pierre Poilievre, as Parliament reopens, Sept. 15th, 2022.
 

(1) comment

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

"But here’s the truly shocking thing: As noted, every single Conservative voted for that hideous motion. Pierre Poilievre is responsible for that."

This does not shock me at all. Pussyevre also voted for thr faux Paris Climate Accords and just look at thr treatment dished out to Christine Anderson. Pussyevre is a card carrying member of the UNI-PARTY and anyone who thinks this weasel is going to bail us out is sorely mistaken.

