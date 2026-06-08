Opinion

GIESBRECHT: Who owns Alberta? The Indians?

As Chief Trevor Mercredi and other First Nations leaders challenge Alberta's independence debate — race-based collective rights are undermining equality, property rights, and national unity.
Treaty 8 First Nations leaders: Grand Chief Trevor MercredI (Centre)
Treaty 8 First Nations leaders: Grand Chief Trevor MercredI (Centre)Screenshot: CPAC
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