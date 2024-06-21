Opinion

GIESBRECHT: Why is Trudeau sticking to the unmarked graves falsehood?

Prime Minister Trudeau with Kamloops chief Roseanne Casimir. Three years ago, Casimir claimed that bodies of residential school students had been found in unmarked graves. Although she walked that claim back later, speaking only of ground disturbances, Trudeau repeated it as a fact three days ago.
Prime Minister Trudeau with Kamloops chief Roseanne Casimir. Three years ago, Casimir claimed that bodies of residential school students had been found in unmarked graves. Although she walked that claim back later, speaking only of ground disturbances, Trudeau repeated it as a fact three days ago.Ben Nelms Courtesy CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Roseanne Casimir
Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
no unmarked graves at Kamloops

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news