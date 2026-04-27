Opinion

GIESBRECHT: Will Carney, Poilievre, and Smith condemn the University of Lethbridge for what it did to Frances Widdowson?

Frances Widdowson’s arrest at the University of Lethbridge is more than a campus controversy — it is a national test of political courage and academic freedom.
Dr. Frances Widdowson at the University of Lethbridge
Dr. Frances Widdowson at the University of LethbridgeWS Canva
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Pierre Poilievre
University Of Lethbridge
Danielle Smith
Frances Widdowson
Mark Carney
Opinion
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