GIESBRECHT: Will Carney, Poilievre, and Smith condemn the University of Lethbridge for what it did to Frances Widdowson?

Many of you will have seen the video clip of Professor Frances Widdowson being handcuffed and dragged from the University of Lethbridge coffee shop, where she had been quietly discussing the controversial Kamloops graves claim with a student who had questions for her.Her offence?Apparently, the University of Lethbridge administrators believe it is a crime for a professor to discuss a controversial subject with a student.But isn’t that exactly what a university is for — namely, for professors and students to discuss controversial subjects? Don’t universities have a thousand-year history of exposing students to many opposing views, so that students can make up their own minds before going out to face the world? Haven’t famous universities, like Oxford, fiercely defended opinions that might have been unpopular at the time, like those of Erasmus? Haven’t universities famously done battle with overreaching politicians and kings to protect the freedom of speech?Perhaps the University of Lethbridge officials aren’t aware of any of that..Because, on their orders, the tiny professor was manhandled into a paddy wagon and driven down to the police station against her will.Exactly what was the professor discussing with the student that was considered so offensive?We don’t know all of what was being discussed, but we hear fragments from the clip. It is nothing more or less than what Widdowson has been saying ever since the 2021 announcement that the remains of 215 residential school students were found at Kamloops. She has written and spoken about this on many occasions. That includes writing chapters in the books “Grave Error” and “Dead Wrong.” (Disclosure: I have also written chapters in both books and am a member of a research group that includes Professor Widdowson.) Simply put, Widdowson disputes the Kamloops claim.Whether Widdowson is right or wrong is not the point. The point is that she has a right to express her opinion and set out her version of the facts supporting that opinion anywhere she cares to. And that definitely includes universities.And students of that university have the right to invite her to their campus to answer their questions and to challenge her with their own opinions and facts. It is almost certain that the pictures and videos of the tiny professor being handcuffed and dragged from the university will be seen by millions on Fox News and other conservative American sites, where Canada has become an international laughingstock for its adherence to woke, globalist norms. The very idea of a professor being hauled to the hoosegow just for engaging in a discussion with a student about a controversial issue will have viewers and listeners rolling in the aisles. .But this is not funny at all. Free speech is under grave threat in this country. Will our leaders speak up and condemn the University of Lethbridge and the kowtowing Lethbridge Police for this outrageous attack on free speech?I expect — or at least sincerely hope — that Poilievre and Smith will.But the real test is whether or not the Prime Minister will speak up, particularly considering that his own father, respected scholar Robert Carney, worked in the Indian residential school system.Because the shocking arrest of Professor Widdowson is a test for both the prime minister and the country. If Carney chooses to ignore this direct attack on free speech, this country is in very deep trouble.