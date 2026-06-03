Opinion

GIESBRECHT: Will the Senate send Chief Aaron Pete to jail for residential school ‘denialism’?

If lawmakers can jail citizens for expressing unpopular views about residential schools, free expression may become little more than fiction in Canada.
Students at Blue Quills Residential School, on the Saddle Lake Indian Reserve. 
Students at Blue Quills Residential School, on the Saddle Lake Indian Reserve. WS Files
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Indigenous
Residential Schools
Denialism
Canadian Senate
Opinion
Opinion Column
Residential Schools Denialism
Aaron Pete
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