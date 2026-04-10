Opinion

GIESBRECHT: Woke judges are forcing women to shower with men and stripping parents of their rights — this is what happens when courts go rogue

From the ‘Swinging Dicks’ case to Saskatchewan's pronoun battle, Canada's liberal-stacked courts are systematically overriding common sense, democratic majorities, and the basic rights of ordinary Canadians.
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Supreme Court Of Canada
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Notwithstanding Clause
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Western Independence
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