Opinion

GIESBRECHT: Would the Senate have incarcerated the Prime Minister’s father as a ‘residential school denialist’?

The proposed residential school ‘denialism’ law would have criminalized dissenting views and silenced respected educators like Robert Carney.
Robert Carney
Robert Carney historical photo
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Residential Schools
Denialism
Senate
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