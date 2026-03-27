Opinion

GILFILLAN: The nation that produced Bobby Orr and Christine Sinclair now cancels school buses over bad weather

Canada's shrinking Olympic ambition isn't bad luck — it's the inevitable result of a country that stopped believing winning matters.
The moment after Bobby Orr scored the winning goal when the Bruins defeated the St Louis Blues, in the 1970 Stanley Cup final.
The moment after Bobby Orr scored the winning goal when the Bruins defeated the St Louis Blues, in the 1970 Stanley Cup final.
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