Opinion

GLOBERMAN / MOIR: Here’s how the Eby government can help fix BC’s broken healthcare system

Saskatchewan fixed its soaring wait times by partnering with private clinics — it is time for BC to follow the evidence and overhaul its broken hospital funding.
Fraser Institute economists make the case for the BC government to expand its use of private medical facilities in a single-payer system, to shorten waiting lists
Fraser Institute economists make the case for the BC government to expand its use of private medical facilities in a single-payer system, to shorten waiting listsFraser Institute
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Bc
Healthcare
David Eby
Private Clinics
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