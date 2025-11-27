Opinion

GODFREY: Care-First or Court-First? Alberta’s bold move to fix auto insurance affordability

With legal fees consuming 38% of settlements, Alberta’s Care-First reforms could restore fairness and put recovery before litigation for injured drivers.
Car Accident
Car AccidentImage courtesy of Grok
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Auto Insurance
Opinion
Opinion Column
Care first auto insurance

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news