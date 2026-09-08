Opinion

GOLDBERG: Eby should reject a sugary drink tax

Evidence from Mexico to Newfoundland proves sugar taxes fail to curb obesity while punishing low-income families already crushed by the cost-of-living crisis.
Obesity and Soda Pop
Obesity and Soda PopImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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David Eby
West Coast
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