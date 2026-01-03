Opinion

GOWAN: 'Safe supply' or safe streets? We can’t have both

Lockdowns and vaccine mandates were implemented because “one life lost was too many,” but when it comes to drug users, apparently one life isn’t enough.
GOWAN: 'Safe supply' or safe streets? We can’t have both
Photo: Thomas Gowan
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Vancouver
Addiction
Crime
Public Safety
Safety
Crisis
Drugs
Safe Supply
Opinion
Hastings Street
Insite

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news