Opinion

GREEN: Smith and Carney agree to build a very public pipeline

Ottawa's agreement with Alberta expands government ownership of critical infrastructure while proving Canada's regulatory system has driven private investment away.
Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney signing the agreement in Calgary on May 15, 2026.
Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney signing the agreement in Calgary on May 15, 2026. CPAC screenshot
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Danielle Smith
Pipeline
Mark Carney
Opinion
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