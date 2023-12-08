GREEN: Trudeau cap-and-trade plan long on costs, light on environmental benefits

The Trudeau government's 'cap-and-trade' system depends on the purchase of carbon credits by cabon emitters. Sadly, the market is polluted with 'phantom credits,' and may not achieve federal objectives, writes the Fraser Institute's Ken Green. Rainforest credits are especially suspect. "Jay" https://www.flickr.com/photos/jaybock/20771506995/ WikiCommons

Western Standard Guest Columnist Loading content, please wait...