Opinion

GREEN: West Coast pipeline gets green light with potential ‘carbon capture’ risks

Behind the government's fast-track approval lies a risky bet on unproven ‘carbon capture’ technology.
West Coast Pipeline and Carbon Capture
West Coast Pipeline and Carbon CaptureImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Alberta
Danielle Smith
Pipeline
West Coast
Heavy Crude Oil
Carbon Capture
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
west coast pipeline
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