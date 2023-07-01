An image of Communist revolutionary and regime executioner Che Gueverra adorns the side of the Ministry of the Interior in Havana. Cuban anti-government Orlando Gutierrez-Boronat asks why Canada continues to support a fundamentally hostile regime that shills for Russia and China.
Momentum mounts in Cuban people’s struggle for democracy. A reading of recent events in Cuba tells the story. Senior representatives of the island’s communist regime visit Russia, praising bonds of solidarity. China is in Cuba, providing elite military units with specialized training. Iran’s president boasts cooperation with counterparts in Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba while trumpeting anti-American rhetoric.
To top it all off, credible foreign social media and news accounts confirm troops from the Havana regime’s Ministry of the Interior are training in Belarus. Some are even fighting in Ukraine under the highly dubious pretext of being volunteers while coincidentally being bankrolled by the Kremlin.
These actions show an assertive regime continuing the Castro legacy of covertly projecting hard power across the globe to achieve its goals.
The outlook is even more distressing when one looks inward into the regime’s treatment of the Cuban people. And yet the European Union continues to prop up the communist rulers of the island to the tune of €155 million per year.
The Canadian government is unfortunately guilty of the same through taxpayer dollars it contributes to the Club of Paris, an institution meant to provide loans to developing nations.
But the winds of change are blowing, and courageous Cuban voices both at home and abroad are picking up steam.
Last week, I sat down with senior Parliamentarians in Ottawa to discuss the profoundly concerning actions of the regime in Belarus and Ukraine and the presence of China on the island. I expressed my dismay over how Canada and European governments subsidize the Havana dictatorship through the Club of Paris, even forgiving $8 billion of debt. The message is the same one I recently shared with the Swedish and Lithuanian parliaments, both of which understood the need for change. Both bodies have also spoken in favour of reviewing the EU’s Cooperation Agreement (PDCA) with the regime, which is another means of funneling public money to the island. I am delighted to share an increasing number of Canadian legislators in Ottawa understand the need to end the status quo.
Momentum is growing in the area of clear and logical thinking from groups around the world when it comes to communism and Cuba. The EU Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe asked for a review of the PDCA, as have a coalition of more than 100 legislators from across Latin America. Now is the time to ratchet up our efforts and show our support for the Cuban people.
Each day, mothers, students, workers, and other citizens from all walks of life are risking their lives to speak out in response to Cuba’s worsening state of human rights. They are the main actors of social change — the protagonists in the drama that is Cuba. They need to hear from us to advance their 64 year-long struggle for justice and freedom from oppression.
“Cubans don’t have access to enough food, medicines and electricity, but they are protesting out in the streets to demand freedoms,” says Luis Zuñiga, a political prisoner for 19 years and member of the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance.
“I am making a desperate call to the government and people of Canada for assistance for the freedom of Cuba.”
What is the logic of championing human rights and decrying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while at the same time propping up their closest ally in the Western Hemisphere, who is helping them on the battlefield?
The future of Cuba can be extremely bright. Already known for being a resilient and industrious people, imagine what my Cuban compatriots can do with freedom and equal opportunity. Isn’t this same promise at the core of the Canadian experience? Continuing to prop up a totalitarian regime defies all logic and rhetoric related to the values and “solidarity” so often championed by your prime minister. The actions of some European nations and the Canadian government are an obstacle to the hopes and dreams of the Cuban people.
I appeal to you, the Canadian people, to help us in our struggle for freedom.
(1) comment
The foreign policy of Canada is mind boggling. It is almost like Trudeau wants Canada to be communist-lol. Communism is another word for slavery yet many Canadians will tell you the exact opposite. Poor education system, with poor curriculum.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.