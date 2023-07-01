Havana Ministry of the Interior

An image of Communist revolutionary and regime executioner Che Gueverra adorns the side of the Ministry of the Interior in Havana. Cuban anti-government Orlando Gutierrez-Boronat asks why Canada continues to support a fundamentally hostile regime that shills for Russia and China.

Momentum mounts in Cuban people’s struggle for democracy. A reading of recent events in Cuba tells the story. Senior representatives of the island’s communist regime visit Russia, praising bonds of solidarity. China is in Cuba, providing elite military units with specialized training. Iran’s president boasts cooperation with counterparts in Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba while trumpeting anti-American rhetoric.

To top it all off, credible foreign social media and news accounts confirm troops from the Havana regime’s Ministry of the Interior are training in Belarus. Some are even fighting in Ukraine under the highly dubious pretext of being volunteers while coincidentally being bankrolled by the Kremlin.

Fidel castro holds Justin Trudeau on a trip to Cuba

Old Havana

The foreign policy of Canada is mind boggling. It is almost like Trudeau wants Canada to be communist-lol. Communism is another word for slavery yet many Canadians will tell you the exact opposite. Poor education system, with poor curriculum.

