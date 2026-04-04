Opinion

GWYN MORGAN: Baby boomers spent the future and left Gen Z the bill

A decade of Liberal deficit spending has saddled young Canadians with $2.2 trillion in debt, 14% youth unemployment, and a housing market designed to keep them renting forever.
Young people
Young peopleImage courtesy of Eliott Reyna on Unsplash
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Debt
Generation Z
Opinion
Gen Z
Baby Boomers
Opinion Column

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