Opinion

GWYN MORGAN: Canada has a generational opportunity to help build the AI future

Don't let history repeat itself. By leveraging our natural energy advantage, Canada can become a global powerhouse in the AI race — but only if we stop stalling.
Alberta continues to pursue its goal of attracting investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and data centres.
Alberta continues to pursue its goal of attracting investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and data centres.Image generated by ChatGPT AI/WS Canva
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