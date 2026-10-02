Opinion

GWYN MORGAN: Canada’s economic web of woe

From the grocery aisle to the federal budget, the nation is facing its worst financial crisis in decades.
Canada's Economic Web
Canada's Economic WebImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Inflation
Economy
Federal Debt
Provincial Debt
Grocery Store
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