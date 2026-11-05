Opinion

GWYN MORGAN: Continental grift — forget the EU, Canada has far more work to do at home

With US trade stalled and domestic issues mounting, Carney's European Union fixation is a dangerous distraction.
Mark Carney looks to Europe as Canada’s unfinished business piles up at home.
Mark Carney looks to Europe as Canada’s unfinished business piles up at home.Image courtesy of AI
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Mark Carney
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