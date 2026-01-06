Opinion

GWYN MORGAN: End supply management — for the sake of Canadian consumers

A government-enforced cartel is inflating food prices, wasting supply, and blocking trade — and Ottawa refuses to confront it.
Dairy cow
Dairy cowWS files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Supply Management
Milk
Opinion
Opinion Column
cheese
diary
central planning

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news