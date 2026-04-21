Opinion

GWYN MORGAN: Net zero is collapsing — why is Canada still clinging to it?

While the rest of the world quietly abandons its green energy fantasy, Mark Carney's government is doubling down on policies that will cripple Canada's economy — and change nothing about the climate.
Net Zero, Net Lies
Net Zero, Net LiesImage courtesy of Grok
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Net Zero
1992 Kyoto Protocol
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
climate hoax

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