HALL: Alberta hunters as conservation philanthropists

Mark Hall is the Executive Director of Wild Origins Canada and host of the Alberta Conservationist Podcast.Conservation is often spoken of as a shared responsibility, but the question of how it is funded remains central to its success. In episode 2 of the Alberta Conservationist Podcast, host Mark Hall sat down with Alberta’s Minister of Forestry and Parks, Todd Loewen, and Corey Jarvis, President of the Alberta Professional Outfitters Society, to explore the province’s Minister’s Special Licence Program. Their conversation revealed not only the mechanics of this unique funding model, but also its broader significance: hunter-supported conservation benefits all citizens, whether they hunt or not.Hall began by framing conservation in simple but powerful terms, saying that it is a way of understanding what wildlife need, what makes them tick, and then taking action to make life better for them. That action, however, requires funding, and Hall emphasized that multiple revenue streams are essential. He pointed out that user-pay models like park passes and fishing licences, conservation levies on goods, private donations, and general tax revenues all play a role. The Minister’s Special Licence Program adds another stream, one that harnesses the passion and resources of hunters to generate substantial funds for biodiversity conservation.Minister Loewen explained that the program was started about 20 to 25 years ago and initially focused on bighorn sheep. It has since expanded to seven different species. The program has two parts: special licences sold in auctions in the United States, which attract bidders from around the world, and mirror-image tags available to Alberta residents through a draw. The program raises about one million dollars annually, supplementing the twenty million generated by general hunting licences. While the number of animals harvested through these special licences is small, the funds raised are significant, and every dollar goes directly back into conservation projects.Hall noted that the program’s impact extends far beyond iconic species, describing it as biodiversity conservation that touches everything from grassland habitat to reptiles, birds, and species at risk. Loewen agreed, pointing out that habitat work benefits all species, including plants. This broad impact underscores why hunter-supported conservation is not just for hunters but for everyone who values healthy landscapes, clean water, and resilient ecosystems..Loewen shared a story from a bighorn sheep auction that illustrated the philanthropic nature of the program. After congratulating the buyer of a tag, Loewen asked why he had purchased it. The buyer replied that Alberta had done more for bighorn sheep than any other jurisdiction in North America, noting that around 700 sheep had been translocated from Alberta to repopulate areas across the continent. Hall added that these hunters are conservation philanthropists, people willing to invest in wildlife and habitat in the same way that donors invest in hospitals or schools.Corey Jarvis described APOS’s role in managing the auction process and ensuring transparency. He explained that APOS markets Alberta at major shows in the United States, spending significant effort to maximize the funds raised. Once the licences are auctioned, APOS gathers the funds, converts them to Canadian dollars, and manages them in restricted accounts. A diverse stakeholder committee, including universities, Indigenous representatives, conservation groups, and public members, adjudicates funding applications. Jarvis emphasized that transparency is essential, noting that APOS publishes annual reports and maintains a website listing funded projects.The projects funded by the program are wide-ranging. Recent examples include drone technology to haze grizzly bears in Kananaskis, research on diseases in urban coyotes, and habitat enhancement for elk, mule deer, and sheep. These initiatives illustrate how funds raised by hunters ripple outward to benefit communities, public health, and biodiversity at large. Jarvis explained that since APOS took over management of the program, annual revenue has nearly doubled, averaging around $900,000. He attributed this increase to more effective marketing and broader exposure..Throughout the conversation, Hall and Jarvis posed critical questions that highlight the program’s broader implications. Hall asked why partnership with APOS is valuable when the province could simply run the program itself. Jarvis raised the issue of whether funding should be divided into buckets to balance research and habitat projects. Hall also reflected on equity, noting that while auctions attract wealthy bidders, raffles allow residents to participate for as little as ten or twenty dollars. Jarvis explained that integrating raffles into Alberta’s online draw system nearly doubled revenue, bringing in between $400,000 and $500,000 annually. This balance between philanthropy and grassroots participation ensures that conservation is not the domain of the wealthy alone.Loewen and Jarvis also emphasized the program’s role in marketing Alberta to the world. At international auctions, Alberta’s landscapes are showcased to thousands of potential visitors, many of whom have the means to travel. Loewen described standing before an audience of more than 2,000 people, with Alberta’s scenery displayed on a big screen, and noted that such exposure benefits tourism and even the film industry. Jarvis added that many hunters return with their families, contributing to Alberta’s tourism economy.The conversation made clear that hunter-supported conservation is not a niche initiative but a public good. Funds raised by hunters support biodiversity across ecosystems, enhance public safety through research on wildlife diseases, strengthen Alberta’s reputation as a conservation leader, stimulate tourism and economic activity, and provide equitable opportunities for residents to participate. As Hall summarized, multiple ways of paying for conservation and more people involved in helping fund it are the best model.The Minister’s Special Licence Program demonstrates how hunters, through both philanthropy and grassroots participation, can generate substantial resources for conservation. The benefits extend far beyond hunting, touching every Albertan who values healthy ecosystems, safe communities, and a vibrant economy. Hunter-supported conservation is not just about wildlife; it is about building a legacy of stewardship that benefits all citizens.