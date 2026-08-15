HALL: Beyond the outrage — Alberta’s dog-assisted bear hunting critics are wrong

Mark Hall is the Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Wild Origins Canada Foundation.Dog-assisted black bear hunting has become Alberta’s latest wildlife controversy, drawing outrage, misinformation, and claims often untethered from evidence. After discussing the issue in a recent news interview, I realized how much of the public conversation is shaped by surface-level narratives rather than context. So, let’s look honestly at what this practice is, what it is not, and why many criticisms fall apart when closely examined.Hunting with dogs is not a fringe modern invention. It is one of humanity’s oldest hunting traditions. Rock art 8,000 to 9,000 years old in Jordan and Turkey shows humans hunting with dogs. Ancient records from Egypt, Mesopotamia, China, Greece, and Rome describe the same practice thousands of years ago.For the Tahltan People of Northern British Columbia, hunting was intertwined with the Tahltan Bear Dog, a unique breed now extinct. Their oral histories of hunting with their dogs reach beyond what science can document. The claim that dog-assisted hunting is “unnatural” or “uncivilized” does not stand up to history or cultural nuance.Dog-assisted hunting predates firearms, and it co-evolved with humans, wildlife, and cultural traditions around the world. So why are a few Albertans so angry about it? Much of that anger seems tied to politics but also to a new narrative around hunting with “man’s best friend.”One repeated claim is that hunting threatens Alberta’s black bear population. Available metrics do not support that. Black bears occupy more than 98% of their historical range in Canada, a conservation success by any fair measure. The distribution of black bears in Alberta is a testament to a well-conserved species in this province..Alberta’s seasons, quotas, and harvest monitoring are science-based safeguards meant to prevent overharvest long before it becomes a risk. Critics may dislike hunting, but disliking something is not evidence.Opponents also insist there is “zero scientific evidence” supporting dog-assisted bear hunting as a tool for caribou recovery. That argument relies on what I call the Exact Scenario Fallacy, which is demanding a hyper-specific study, then claiming its absence means there is no science. Wildlife management rarely operates at this level of granularity; instead, it relies on proven principles, predator–prey dynamics, cross-jurisdictional studies, and multiple lines of evidence.Black bears account for 20–40% of calf mortality in some Canadian caribou herds. Alaska data show bears can be significant predators of moose and caribou calves. Dr. Seth Moore’s Minnesota research found targeted bear hunting increased moose survival on Tribal lands, and Alberta’s 2025 Horne modelling study concluded high bear densities could produce significant calf mortality.Moore and Horne reached different conclusions about the effectiveness of bear hunting. Horne’s work was theoretical and emphasized that a high number of bears might need to be removed, many of which may not have predated on calves. Moore provided field evidence that selective removal helped moose survival even without a high overall bear harvest. That contrast is precisely why biologists compare multiple studies and apply the lessons most relevant to local management goals.These studies are reasonable analogues for Alberta’s caribou recovery efforts, especially within adaptive management. The absence of one perfect, exact-scenario study does not invalidate the ecological principles and science that wildlife managers consider..Another claim is that dog-assisted hunting is not fair chase. The Wyoming Fair Chase Framework allows us to test this claim. It asks whether a method overwhelms an animal’s ability to avoid detection and escape. A Virginia study found that 74% of bear hunts involved a pursuit, 44% resulted in a treed bear, and 17% ended in a harvest. In other words, more than half of pursued bears escaped. Dog-assisted hunting is challenging, far from guaranteed, and does not overwhelm a bear’s ability to avoid detection or evade hunters.Critics also claim hunting dogs will indiscriminately chase or harm other wildlife. That claim is usually made by people with no experience around trained hunting dogs. Dogs locate missing people, detect cadavers, explosives, drugs, invasive mussels, diseases, and medical conditions. Hunting dogs are similarly trained for specific tasks and scents. Responsible houndsmen and women train their dogs to pursue the intended game species, not every animal in the woods.Some argue that allowing dog-assisted hunting for black bears will put hunters and dogs at risk from grizzlies. But the practice is permitted only in zones outside Alberta’s grizzly bear areas.Hunters in British Columbia, where grizzly numbers are higher than in Alberta, have safely used dogs for decades to hunt black bears. That does not eliminate risk, but it shows the risk can be managed with training, judgment, and regulation. Projecting personal anxieties of a worst-case scenario onto others is not objective evidence..The claim that bear hunting is “just trophy hunting” is another overused trope. “Trophy hunting” has a specific meaning in some conservation models, especially in Africa, where it can support biodiversity, food security, anti-poaching efforts, economic stability, and national sovereignty. In Alberta’s debate, the phrase is often used loosely as rage bait to shut down critical thinking rather than advance evidence.Perhaps the most toxic claim is that every new hunting regulation is due to corruption or hidden agendas. These accusations rely on conspiracy reasoning, ad hominem attacks, and “poisoning the well” tactics. If someone has proof, they should present it. Otherwise, the conversation should stay focused on evidence.I respect someone honest enough to say, “I don’t know enough to have an opinion,” or “I just don’t like it, and I don’t have to make up reasons why.” Honesty is far more useful than outrage dressed up as evidence.Dog-assisted black bear hunting in Alberta is historically grounded, ethically defensible, scientifically contextualized, legally regulated, culturally significant, and ecologically responsible. The loudest criticisms rely on fallacies, fear, and misinformation.If opponents want a serious conversation about bear hunting with dogs, it should be rooted in evidence and respect. So far, too many critics have offered neither.Mark Hall is the Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Wild Origins Canada Foundation.