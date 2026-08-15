Opinion

HALL: Beyond the outrage — Alberta’s dog-assisted bear hunting critics are wrong

Ancient traditions, robust conservation metrics, and ecological science show that opposition to hound hunting is built on misinformation, not evidence.
Image by Ouzzaoui on Unsplash
Image by Ouzzaoui on Unsplash
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Alberta
Bear Hunting
Hunting
Opinion
Opinion Column
dog-assisted hunting
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Western Standard
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