HALL: Stop nickel-and-diming Albertans — is the Kananaskis Conservation Pass worth it?

Conner Hall is seeking the United Conservative Party nomination in Calgary-Edgemont. He is a longtime conservative activist with an engineering background who works in the technology sector.Visiting Kananaskis Country and the Bow Valley corridor used to be free for anyone to go and enjoy. However, in June 2021, the Government of Alberta, under then-premier Jason Kenney, introduced the Kananaskis Conservation Pass, or K-Pass. The K-Pass added a vehicle registration fee of $15 per day or $90 per year to be able to visit, with the goal of “improve conservation, public safety, and infrastructure in K-Country.” Five years later, the question is: has the pass achieved its goal?Take, for example, how much money is raised through the pass and where the money goes. In 2024, the pass generated over $12 million in revenue. However, $2 million of that was spent on enforcement technology and resources. That’s over $160,000 per month dedicated to handing out fines. Is that a worthwhile expense? Top earners in Alberta pay 48% of their income on federal and provincial taxes, so is another $90 per year really a worthwhile expense to be adding to family budgets?Though I am inclined to generally disagree with her, NDP MLA Sarah Elmeligi summed up the K-Pass expense quite well: “For those buying the pass, they’re paying for parks twice and they’re not getting anything extra. This was originally pitched to Albertans to specifically fund increases in tourism pressure in Kananaskis and people recreating in Kananaskis are still assuming it’s going to K-Country and it never has.”.Considering the Government of Alberta is spending $84 billion (with a b) in 2026-2027, one would think that is enough to fund Kananaskis without nickel-and-diming everyday Albertans. Supposedly, some of the money generated from the K-Pass is going to capital investments over the next few years, such as campground amphitheatre renovations at Peter Lougheed Provincial Park and improvements to the Pocaterra Cirque Hiking Trails. However, are these improvements truly necessary, and if so, why not first try with volunteer work and/or private sector donations? Kananaskis represents a jewel of Alberta. One of the most beautiful places on Earth, let alone in Alberta. And, considering the park begins a mere hour away from Calgary, the potential for so many Albertans to regularly interact with such pristine nature is and remains a wonderful opportunity. Therefore, is gatekeeping access to Kananaskis under the K-Pass a worthwhile endeavour? How many families have chosen not to go visit and interact with the outdoors due to the cost imposed?Ultimately, the K-Pass is like photo radar, which was considered a “cash cow” focused on generating revenues for municipalities rather than on improving traffic safety. The Government of Alberta made changes between December 2024 and April 2025 to dramatically reduce the number of photo radar sites across the province and stop punishing ordinary people going to and from work or driving their children to hockey practice. The UCP under Danielle Smith should bring that same mindset to the K-Pass and give serious consideration to phasing it out so every Albertan can go back to enjoying Kananaskis free of additional cost.Conner Hall is seeking the United Conservative Party nomination in Calgary-Edgemont. He is a longtime conservative activist with an engineering background who works in the technology sector.