Trudeau in Latvia

Prime Minister Trudeau visits Canadian troops stationed in Latvia.

 Office of the Prime Minister Adam Scotti

The communique that emerged from the NATO Summit in Vilnius on July 11 can be seen as a declaration of war on Russia.

But the document has another side.

Circumpolar map

Tags

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

The Fantasy that NATO is a force to be feared today is as real as the "Klimate" Nonsense . . . many of our Euro friends would not even show up to a conflict . . . several can't even keep the peace in their own countries today.

How about the latest tidbit from Spencer Fernanado . . .

"Because of Bill C-18, Canada joined China, Russia, Syria, and North Korea in being excluded from the launch of Google's Bard AI. This will not only hurt our economy, but it signifies how we are regarded as an increasingly authoritarian nation when it comes to the internet.

As if that wasn't bad enough, Canada is among only five countries who opposed a one year delay in a Digital Services Tax. Evidently, the Liberal government couldn't wait and wants to pick a fight with the tech companies - and our American allies - as soon as possible.

Who are the other four countries who opposed the delay?

China, Russia, Belarus, and Pakistan.

Those are some of the countries most hostile to free expression, and now we are lumped in with them all because of the Liberal government.

Clearly, this country is moving in a dangerous direction. We should be embracing free expression and the democratization of communication, not restricting it."

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

No, it's time Canada gets rid of this useless darn fool. It was bad enough we had unidentified paramilitary forces in Ottawa during the Emergency Act. Feck no Trudeau must go.

Report Add Reply
guest714
guest714

One of those soldiers In The pic should have been doing their job and got rid of him then and their. It would be for the Benefit of all Canadians

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The obvious thing here is Justin Castro wants NATO and the UN on Canadian soil so they will do his bidding when he goes full Dictator, who better to round up Canadians and put them into gulags than NATO and the UN? Remember “how long do we tolerate these people” that is now becoming more ominous.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.