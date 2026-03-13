HALL: Why Alberta should embrace the tundra swan hunting opportunity

Mark Hall is the Executive Director of the Wild Origins Canada Foundation and a member of the IUCN’s Sustainable Use Livelihood Specialist Group.Across North America, the conservation of migratory birds is governed by one of the most enduring and successful international agreements in wildlife history: the Convention for the Protection of Migratory Birds in the United States and Canada, signed in 1916. For over a century, this treaty has not only protected waterfowl populations but also enabled sustainable harvests that support cultural traditions, food security, and economic vitality in both nations.Now, Alberta faces a decision that touches the heart of this shared legacy. A federally proposed tundra swan hunting season, part of Canada’s rightful share of the continent-wide harvest quota, is under consideration. It’s a moment that calls for clarity, courage, and pride.Let’s start with the facts. Tundra swans are not endangered. They are a legitimate game bird, managed under the same rigorous science-based framework that governs the hunting of Canada geese, snow geese, and ducks. In the United States, tundra swans have been sustainably hunted for decades. The harvest is tightly regulated, populations are monitored, and the species continues to thrive.What’s new is that Canada is finally poised to claim a portion of the agreed-upon harvest quota. As Jim Fisher, Vice President of Canadian Policy for Delta Waterfowl, explained on a recent episode of The Hunter Conservationist Podcast, “If Canada doesn’t harvest its share, those birds will still be taken in the U.S. So, the opportunity is real and the benefits are ours to claim.”.Those benefits are multifaceted. A swan season would offer Alberta hunters a new experience rooted in tradition and stewardship. It would bring economic activity to rural communities, support conservation organizations through licence fees, and deepen public engagement with wetland habitats. It’s also a matter of provincial sovereignty. Why should Alberta forfeit its share of a resource it helped protect and restore?Critics have raised concerns about misidentification, specifically the risk that hunters will accidentally shoot the protected trumpeter swan. But this argument doesn’t hold up under scrutiny. Hunters are already trusted to distinguish between dozens of species across big game, upland birds, and waterfowl. They do so successfully every season. As Fisher noted, similar fears were voiced when Alberta proposed a sandhill crane season, with opponents warning that hunters would mistakenly shoot endangered whooping cranes. That concern never materialized. Hunters proved their skill and responsibility.The process behind these proposals is anything but haphazard. Migratory game bird regulations are shaped by years of data collection, population modelling, and intergovernmental collaboration. The Canadian Wildlife Service works closely with provincial agencies, conservation groups, and US counterparts to ensure every decision is grounded in science. Public consultations, stakeholder surveys, and adaptive management are all part of the equation..This isn’t just about birds; it’s about balance. It’s about recognizing that conservation and harvest are not opposites but partners. It’s about trusting the systems we’ve built and the people who participate in them. And it’s about giving Alberta the chance to lead.To Honourable Minister Todd Loewen in Alberta, who must decide whether to incorporate the federal proposal into provincial regulations: know that you have broad support. Know that this opportunity is backed by decades of conservation success and international cooperation. Know that it brings a piece of North America’s harvestable heritage home to Alberta.Let’s not let emotion override evidence. Let’s not let fear eclipse facts. Let’s embrace the tundra swan season as a celebration of what Alberta has helped build: a model of shared stewardship that works.It’s time for Alberta to fly its own flag on this one.Mark Hall is the Executive Director of the Wild Origins Canada Foundation and a member of the IUCN’s Sustainable Use Livelihood Specialist Group.