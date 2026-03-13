Opinion

HALL: Why Alberta should embrace the tundra swan hunting opportunity

Alberta is turning down a legal swan hunt — while Americans take the birds anyway.
Tundra Swan
Tundra SwanImage courtesy of David Thielen on Unsplash
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Alberta
Hunting
Opinion
Opinion Column
tundra swan

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