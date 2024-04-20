Opinion

HALL: With everything else going on, don't forget about foreign interference

We can't continue to let the Chinese — or anybody else — interfere with our elections, writes Conner Hall. Fixing the problem will be a major endeavour for Pierre Poilievre, however
We can't continue to let the Chinese — or anybody else — interfere with our elections, writes Conner Hall. Fixing the problem will be a major endeavour for Pierre Poilievre, howeverWestern Standard/Canva
Loading content, please wait...
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre
Budget 2024
Chinese interference in Canadian elections
CSIS director David Vigneault

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news