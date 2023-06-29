Meta Google

Is this the future for Canadian news readers? This Internet meme is what it will look like if the Liberal government cannot resolve the impasse between what their legislation requires and what the social media platforms can live with.

So now it’s not just Facebook and Instagram news that’s on the line. If your federal government doesn’t come up with an elegant solution to the standoff it’s created with its internet restriction bills C-11 and C-18, Google is next. That is, there’ll be no more ‘googling’ what Mr. Trudeau said last night, or any other Canadian news from hockey scores to company reports on the financial pages.

This was not supposed to happen. But it is, as law professor and occasional Western Standard contributor Michael Geist says, “a massive own-goal for the government,” if Google stops linking Canadian news. Canadians wanting to know what’s going on will be forced back to days before history, obliged to find out the old-fashioned way by reading a newspaper, listening to the radio or watching television.

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

Can't we go around these idiots with a vpn and get our news from USA and other countries?

You get the government you vote for. I am looking at you eastern Canada. The Liberals are a clown show of utter baffoons. Please, for the love of you know who can we vote these Morons out?

Nigel, in case people aren’t aware, this is exactly what the Justin Castro Liberals wanted, that’s why they introduced these bills in the first place. They don’t want Canadians independently searching for any semblance of the truth, like all dictators do, they are forcing people to consume their propaganda by force feeding them the MSM.

