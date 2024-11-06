HANNAFORD: A good speech, but not a great speech

As they review the rejection of Kamala Harris by America’s voters Monday, conservatives on both sides of the border are entitled to their schadenfreude — their satisfaction at the misfortunes of others. For the rejection of Harris and the Democrats was total; at time of writing the party whose standard she carried had lost the presidency, the Senate and the House of Representatives. Her handlers ran a shockingly bad campaign, insulting voters and contradicting plain truths. And they misjudged the utility of A-list celebrity appeal. When held up opposite Trump’s Unity Team — people who have built rockets, hi-tech empires and changed New York's skyline — those Hollywood personalities who took the stage with her seemed in comparison what they were — people who have achieved much in things of little consequence.But let us also give Harris her due. In what must have been one of the most painful experiences of her life, she said what Americans needed to hear that, "We must accept the results of this election... and engage in a peaceful transfer of power." .Harris Remarks on Election Results.That at least was well said. And if she means it, and her party heeds it, it will smooth America's way.But frankly, it was much better said than anything else, in a Democratic campaign that was nothing to be proud of. Trump offered ‘The Art of the Deal.’ The Democrats employed the art of the lie.For she and her ‘surrogates’ — those unfortunates authorized to speak on her behalf — accused conservatives of being Nazis, fascists, of wanting to return women to domestic servitude and their candidate of being unable to handle strong women in close proximity.Really? The women standing next to Trump on the stage last night had nothing of the handmaid about them.There was much else besides; this would be the last election if Trump won and a dark age of stormtrooper government would follow.So, in her concession was also an abundance of irony. For Harris to say "I concede this election but I do not concede the fight that fueled it," was eloquent enough. So was her aspiration to "freedom, opportunity, fairness, our democracy and the rule of law."But where was her commitment to democracy before, when she colluded in hiding Joe Biden's mental decline?Her commitment to the rule of law in allowing millions of illegal aliens to sweep into America?And fairness? I do not recall her ever calling out the prosecution of Donald Trump as unfair, when New York prosecutors charged him with crimes that were not crimes, things that nobody understood, in a courtroom where jurors were instructed that if he 'seemed guilty' that would be reason enough to convict. Fairness? Rule of law? Is more lawfare what she meant when she said they would continue their fight in the courts?And for the candidate of a party whose members want to rip up the first two amendments to the constitution that deal with free speech and the right to bear arms, and while the book is open scrap the Electoral College as well, how did she say with a straight face that Americans owed loyalty to the Constitution of the United States?In conceding, Harris urged Americans to treat each other with kindness and respect. She should cc party HQ.So yes, conservatives are entitled to a little self-satisfaction. But today is long enough. They have before them an enormous task. There really isn't time for gloating.