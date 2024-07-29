HANNAFORD: A second Trump term? Everybody take a valium

Canadians have little to fear from a possible second Trump presidency, says author and political economist, Brian Lee Crowley.Crowley appears on ‘Hannaford’ tonight to talk about what a possible Trump victory in November could mean for Canadian trade with the US.Polling has shown former president Donald J. Trump highly likely to form a second administration, which generated an outburst of alarmist — and in some cases bitterly ad hominem — comments about the former president in the Canadian mainstream media.“Do not remain calm. A second Trump presidency really will be that bad,” wrote Andrew Coyne in the Globe and Mail. .Crowley thinks that’s way off base. Founder of Ottawa’s leading think tank, the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, and also of the Washington-based Center for North American Prosperity and Security, he tells Nigel Hannaford tonight that in fact, very little will change.“It was Trump who renegotiated the North American Free Trade Agreement, and everybody was very anxious about that. But that’s Trump’s negotiating style, go in and act like a madman, frighten everybody and then do the deal. When you look at the Canada-US-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) there’s actually very little difference between it and NAFTA. There are constraints on what a president can do.”So how would a Harris presidency look?“Same constraints, same outcomes. Canadians need to realise two things. First, we’re not in the Top 100 list of American problems. Second, whining doesn’t work. You have to have something to offer. And we need a trade approach that recognizes that.”Crowley talks about what will decide whether Trump gets a second term and how the US mainstream media is propagandizing Kamala Harris to rebuild her flagging reputation.Watch the entire interview tonight on Hannaford, July 29th, at 19:00MT.