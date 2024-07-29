Opinion

HANNAFORD: A second Trump term? Everybody take a valium

On the 'Hannaford' show tonight, Nigel Hannaford asks Brian Lee Crowley, Managing Director of the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, if a second Trump term would be as bad for Canadian industry as Canada's mainstream media says it would be. Bottom line... it won't.
Is Donald Trump poised for a second term in the White House? And if he is, is it the end of Canada as we know it? Canadian mainstream media commentators say 'yes,' but a cross-border expert says not
