Illicit drugs
One day during the last week of January, the Government of British Columbia announced it would decriminalize possession of (very) small amounts of hard drugs: Opioids (including heroin, morphine and fentanyl,) crack and powder cocaine, Meth and Ecstasy.

The very next day, the the BC Coroner’s Office announced that during 2022, some 2,272 British Columbians died of suspected ‘illicit drug toxicity deaths.’ It was almost as many as the year before, when 2,306 died — an all-time high in the province. The majority were men in the prime of life, aged between 30 and 59.

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

