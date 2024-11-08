HANNAFORD: Biden prepares for retirement's fogged serenity

For a president whose party had just been sunk by a broadside fired by a man he disdains and whose followers are but ‘garbage’ in his eyes, Joe Biden looked remarkably chipper as he addressed the American people yesterday.There he was, if not bounding out of the house into the Rose Garden, at least proceeding with a spring in his step, the familiar aviator sunglasses glinting in the sun and a big, cheesy grin of the kind that you have when the fogged serenity of comfortable retirement looks close enough to touch. (As I write this, I realise some may say Mr. Biden has enjoyed ‘fogged serenity’ for a while now. The difference is knowing that come January 20 next year, he can do so without compromising the security of the NATO alliance.)Anyway, could it be that in his view, while it was too bad the Democrats lost, at least he wasn’t the guy who quarterbacked their loss to Donald Trump?Indeed, that the history books would record he was in fact the only guy who defeated the Orange Evil One?Not being privy to his innermost thoughts, we can only surmise. But certainly, that much is demonstrably true.It is further true that whatever happens next, it’s not his problem. Not for him a continuing discreet presence in the corridors of power, his hand at the elbow of those who sign the executive orders — as is said to have been the case of former President Barack Obama. (A plausible scenario; it certainly doesn’t seem to have been his vice-president who was pinch-hitting for him.).HANNAFORD: Obama's fourth term?.And so, to the beach for him and Dr. Jill. End of the Biden story.With this exception.As he spoke to Americans, he called for a de-escalation of political tensions: "Something I hope we can do, no matter who you voted for, is see each other, not as adversaries, but as fellow Americans. Bring down the temperature."Well yes, probably a good idea. But what an opportunity he wasted when he was President, when his words could have been oil on troubled waters. After all, mere days before a would-be assassin almost shot Trump dead, he had talked about putting Trump 'in a bullseye.'Yes, it was a metaphor for close scrutiny and later, he said he regretted the comment — as he no doubt did. However, not everybody gets nuance and for the Democrats, the ballot question became whether Americans should tolerate Hitler Redux. In her concession speech, vice-president Harris bore her own burden of irony. See here..HANNAFORD: A good speech, but not a great speech .But in America, the differences between people are almost sectarian in their intensity. And even now Democrat governors don't seem to be in a mood for low-temperature national reconciliation, as they promise a Churchillian fight against the new Trump administration — on the beaches, the landing grounds, the fields and in the streets, so to speak... and to never surrender. Both Harris and Biden said the right thing. But it was, as they say, too little, too late. And any chance to lead by example, gone forever.Pity.