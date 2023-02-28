Danielle Smith

Premier Danielle Smith has talked for years about how public finances should be run. In her first budget, she had the opportunity to put her ideas into practice. All things considered, things went well, writes Nigel Hannaford.

 Government of Alberta

Reality is a teacher.

For as long as Danielle Smith has been offering her opinions in public, which extends back at least 24 years to when she was recruited to the Calgary Herald’s opinion page, and spans time in politics and as a talk-show host, she has consistently deplored governments that spend surpluses. She has always recommended financial rigour, and the lower taxes that such spending restraint by government makes possible for people.

Toews puts on budget boots

Finance Minister Travis Toews, here shown preparing his 'budget boots,' used his budget speech to emphasize the need for fiscal responsibility, as the key to  sustainable program delivery in the future.

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

(4) comments

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

The elephant in the room: Covid Vaxx Deaths that no politicians are talking about.

The poison vaxx has killed and maimed millions of people, and NO government accountability.

Criminal prosecutions need to start against the criminals at every level of government.

Report Add Reply
free the west
free the west

The only budget I care about is the 2024 Spring budget. That is when the meaningful things can happen.

Report Add Reply
Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

It's HIGH time to start shrinking all government levels and getting these parasites out of our lives.

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

This stuff isn't easy.... what I've gleaned from the budget so far is 'reality, compassion and foresight' - Premier Smith and her team from my perch have hit it out of the park.

Report Add Reply

