Opinion

HANNAFORD: Canada's 'Ministry of Propaganda' rewrites citizenship guide into woke utopia

'It does, after all, take an entirely different skill set to destroy a country than it does to build one.'
Canada in the 1950s... not the image Heritage Canada wants at all
Canada in the 1950s... not the image Heritage Canada wants at allImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Heritage Canada
Opinion
Opinion Column
Blacklock's Reporter
Canada's Citizenship Guide
Dr. Chris Champion
Rewriting Canada's history

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