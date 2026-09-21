Opinion

HANNAFORD: Mark Carney’s European obsession is a dangerous fantasy

Comparing what Prime Minister Carney said in his book 'Value(s)' and the message in his post-election speeches.
Ursula von der Leyen and Mark Carney
Ursula von der Leyen and Mark CarneyImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
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Comparing Prime Minister Carney's book and his speeches
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