Opinion

HANNAFORD: Carney’s 'choose prosperity’ Thanksgiving illusion — we have tried, sir, we have tried

'Albertans can always depend on Ottawa to come up with a National Energy Program or a plan to phase out the oilsands, to frustrate Albertans who try.'
Mark Carney
Mark CarneyImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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National Energy Program
Mark Carney
Opinion
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Prime Minister Carney's Thanksgiving message was political pablum
Albertans have always chosen prosperity, it's Ottawa that's the problem
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