HANNAFORD: Carney’s 'choose prosperity’ Thanksgiving illusion — we have tried, sir, we have tried

A prime ministerial greeting for Thanksgiving Day is not the place to look for subtlety or detail. (Read it here.) These things are typically political pablum. And so was this. Nevertheless, Mr. Carney’s patronizing message yesterday has attracted widespread media attention. It has been reported as directed to Albertans, restless as many are with the state of Confederation, as they prepare to vote on whether to have an independence referendum.But Albertans, whether in favour of or opposed to independence, were the one audience the prime minister didn’t address. His statement was empty of fact. Polite Albertans could call it aspirational. Down on the farm, it invites an agricultural metaphor.Anyway, it was an address to other Canadians, the message being ‘don’t worry about Alberta, your federal government is doing wonderful things for them, and they’re not going anywhere.’The latter remains to be seen.As for the rest, judge for yourself. Here is what the prime minister said.Referencing his western Canadian roots, Mr. Carney told the nation, “I’m back home a lot these days because we are building big things again in Alberta. Thousands of new homes. High-speed rail. A new pipeline to the West Coast that will create lasting opportunity and prosperity for hundreds of thousands of people — in this province and across the country.”Really?.Mr. Carney’s phrasing (“we are building”) suggests immediacy, that things are happening now. One would think the air thick with the dust of construction and the welkin ringing with the clamour of jackhammers, the roar of heavy equipment, and the shouts of crews.But the truth is that, at the moment, the federal government is building nothing much at all in Alberta.A high-speed railway? Industry engagement has been underway, but as of mid-October 2026, official Alberta and federal references still describe the project as being in “early and conceptual planning stages,” with the request for proposals not yet formally issued.Thousands of new homes? Despite federal funding, housing starts for the first two quarters of 2026 (latest figures available) are down 16% year over year.That’s actually still not bad historically, but, good or bad, it has very little to do with this Liberal government. Only a small minority of Alberta’s 2026 housing starts are directly synched with federal capital funding. The large majority are private-market (ownership and market-rate rental) starts that do not receive direct federal grants. If you’re in a new home, thank an Alberta entrepreneur.As for the pipeline, it’ll be fine, subject to indigenous approval.In other words, what Mr. Carney proposes to other Canadians as established fact is all future tense. These are primarily policy commitments, funding programs, and project designations rather than fully realized private construction already delivering the claimed scale of homes, rail, and pipeline capacity. The “lasting opportunity and prosperity for hundreds of thousands” happens only if the projects proceed.We hope they do. They may not. And, contrary to the prime minister, this Liberal government is not “building big things in Alberta.”