Danielle Smith 14th August 2923

In a speech in Calgary on August 14th, Premier Danielle Smith takes a militant stand against proposed federal regulations that threaten the reliability of Alberta's energy supply: "Any plan must recognize that we can only cut emissions as fast as technology and infrastructure and people's pocketbooks will allow… grand sweeping fairy tales that threaten Canadians ability to keep the lights on are no way to speed things up.”

 Nigel Hannaford

Two drivers are lined up against each other a quarter mile apart. They step on the gas. First one to swerve, loses.

When it comes to a net-carbon-free electricity generating grid, that’s about where Albertans are today with the federal government.

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

(18) comments

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Defy Ottawa and the Supreme Court. A big fat no to both. Neither of these parties honors the constitution so we are already in a constitutional crisis and have been for quite some time. Might as well take it all the way and bring all of this to a head. If we do not confront these bullies as a society the cycle of abuse will never end.

Taz
Taz

Trudeau and his cronies may be really stupid liberals, but they're still criminals....stupid criminals.

guest356
guest356

If you want to see a u turn by Ottawa, terminate QC's contract with NL's Churchill falls and they will not be able to meet the mandates that the enviro nut is putting up. Then watch the NDP Liberals get stopped in their tracks. The agreement currently ends in 2041 so this 2035 BS may well be a play by QC and the parochial NDP Liberals to force NF back to the table early.

nocows
nocows

Send the RCMP packing and start collecting our own taxes. Let Ottawa know that we are done with all their cow cah-cah. It time to stop the idle threats.

kmb
kmb

There was a good article on msn titled "This solar cycle, the sun's activity is more powerful and surprising than predicted". While msn did not connect this with the current warm summer, it is clearly the reason for the warm summer. Solar forcings are very high in this 25th solar cycle leading to higher than normal temperatures. Warming and cooling the earth on a decadal scale is related to the 11 year solar cycles and how intense they are. Very little to do with CO2. The climate alarmists use 1850 as a reference point, but in the five solar cycles preceding 1850, solar activity was very low and exacerbated by the Tambora volcanic eruption in 1816. The northern hemisphere experienced a couple of years without summer in 1817-1818. Temperatures were abnormally low through 1850 which is why the climate alarmists use that a a reference point. We are really just back to normal on a decadal scale with this year being driven by high solar forcings. The IPCC climate models do not give much weighting to solar activity, it's all about CO2 in their models. They are very inaccurate.

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Something that is more likely to be causing such high temperatures is the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai submarine volcano eruption of Jan. 14-15, 2022. (Article here: https://www.nasa.gov/feature/jpl/tonga-eruption-blasted-unprecedented-amount-of-water-into-stratosphere )

What? Never heard of that! ( So say the AGW enviro-idiots.)

This eruption occurred near the Tonga archipelago in the South Pacific. It was one of the largest volcanic eruptions ever recorded, causing tsunamis and sending volcanic ash into the third layer of Earth’s atmosphere, higher than any other recorded volcanic eruption. It also sent the equivalent of more than 58,000 Olympic sided swimming pools of water into the atmosphere. The eruption injected 10% additional water to the atmosphere, than it normally has, an additional 146 teragrams of water. Scientists expect this water vapor to remain in the atmosphere for several years at least.

Here's the problem. Water has a much greater effect on 'global warming' than CO2 does. Will the enviro-weenies mention this as the cause of the 'world-wide heatwave'? Oh, HE🏒🏒 NO!

They will use 'man made global warming' (even though it is God-made, in this case) in their agenda to kill IC engines, thermal electrical production, oil and gas development, AND fertilizer production!

THIS ARTICLE, FROM THE NASA JPL, NEEDS TO BE AT DANIELLE'S FINGERTIPS when Guilbeault continues with his attacks! The bought and paid for Lamestream Media sure won't! We conservatives need this article close at hand also, to throw back at the brain dead environmentalists when they try to sell their cockamamie leftist global warming Bravo Sierra! We also need to inform our friends and relatives so they are aware of the TRUTH, rather than Castreau's and Guilbeault's propaganda!

Sovereigntist
Sovereigntist

I totally disagree that Premier Smith can 'quietly' forget about an Alberta Police Force, or Revenue collection. The only real control the feds have over Alberta is that they collect all our revenues except corporate taxes. These two pieces along with our own pension plan and an Alberta made employment insurance plan are important to keep the feds out of our business. This is also how we decide how much equalization we wish to pay.

Some believe that a CPC government will be our savior but as we learned when Mr. Harper was PM the CPC must cater to central and eastern Canada if they want to get anything done. Alberta needs to stand on it's own, or with Saskatchewan, if we wish to maintain the life we enjoy.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

If the Supreme Court rules(which it will) in favor of the Ottawa regime, and Alberta ignored it, the next step will be for Ottawa to withhold transfers, that’s all they have left in their play book, and at that time, Alberta can, and will implement the referendum, which gave us clear action to stop transfers to Ottawa, then back to Supreme Court, another ruling for the Ottawa regime, and another one to ignore, and then the referendum will be for separation, and then it’s good by to the RoC, and none too soon. The only thing that stops this is a CPC majority in the next election.

Mila
Mila

So, basically, Alberta has nothing to lose if it ignores Ottawa? Great. Makes me feel better about our future. (Especially if we can task the Alberta corporate tax department to do personal income taxes, then the possible "damage" from the withholding of the transfers would have even less impact?)

Sovereigntist
Sovereigntist

An important reason for Alberta to start collecting our own revenues; the Feds will have little control if they can't threaten to withhold transfers.

gyrogyicsopak
gyrogyicsopak

Why are people putting EVERYTHING on the one hope, that one day - who knows when - a different government comes in to power in 3600 kms away? Temporary! Then what? An other sockboi type for a decade?

Just cut the cord and get out of this abusive relationship! ASAP

Sovereigntist
Sovereigntist

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

john.lankers
john.lankers

Exactly! Ottawa is a cancer to the west, better to do the surgery now before it's too late

guest1226
guest1226

To make it seem like the core issue is "net zero" in electricity in either 2035 or 2050 does a big injustice to what is really at stake. The concept is that carbon generally, and CO2 specifically, is the main enemy to fight and defeat, is a grave insult to people who know how to read, know how to decipher science, and know how to think logically. The way that the Alberta crew, both government and business, have bought into this deceptive framework is raising serious questions here on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains. So too is it upsetting to see this "climate change" scam being unpacked without any real reckoning with the various forms of damage that geo-engineering is doing to the weather (HAARP), to directed energy fires, and to aerosol spraying and such. It is imperative that the Alberta delegation come to their senses and get real in these flawed negotiations . The frameworks for these chapters in federal-provincial relations are divorced from anything approaching scientific consensus. Climate change science is just as problematic as the bunk presented as justifications for lockdowns, masking and mandated clot shots. Prof. Tony Hall

Mila
Mila

Good analysis, Mr. Hannaford. Ironically. Alberta's sovereignty may be forced on us by a Federal government unwilling to listen and by liberal Courts unwilling to apply the Constitution.

00676
00676

Hitler was an ideologue and we know how that turned out.

Ian Chappell
Ian Chappell

One can only hope for the 2025 outcome....notwithstanding...wink wink

free the west
free the west

My thoughts exactly. What happens next is anybody's guess. The system will never let the West thrive. Can we change the system? Perhaps. But on a question like this we have to convince our fellow westerners that a brighter future rests outside of this Confederation.

