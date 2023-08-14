Two drivers are lined up against each other a quarter mile apart. They step on the gas. First one to swerve, loses.
When it comes to a net-carbon-free electricity generating grid, that’s about where Albertans are today with the federal government.
Environment Minister Stephen Guilbeault wants Alberta to make the switch by 2035. Alberta premier Danielle Smith says ‘we’ll do it, but not until 2050.’
Both are dug in. Guilbeault is insistent; Smith meanwhile has suggested Ottawa go “pound sand.” Unusually frank, but yet-to-be-leaked correspondence followed over the weekend.
In a presser Monday, Smith threatened that Alberta will “go our own way.”
Who swerves?
It can’t be Smith.
If she likes, she can quietly forget about a provincial police force or provincial plans to collect income tax. But on this fight with Ottawa, she has passed the point of no return.
Comments about anything burning seems off limits this week, but it is hard to see where lies the bridge over which she could walk back her recent statements — indeed her entire position — without massive reputational damage. In terms of playing constitutional chicken, she has thrown a steering wheel out of the window.
She said this morning, “Ottawa’s strategy seems to be to placate the environmental extremists while throwing regular Canadians under the bus. That's wrong. It's unacceptable morally and financially and Alberta's government will not go along with it. We will never allow these regulations to be implemented here. Full stop.”
And Guilbeault? He must decide whether the steering wheel he saw Smith throw out of her window was the real one, or a spare brought along for the purposes of intimidation. (Hannaford's take: It's real.)
Unfortunately, Guilbeault’s judgment is suspect on this. He meets the definition of fanaticism — that is, of a man who will neither change his mind, nor the subject. Thus, the path of good-faith negotiations leading to compromise and mutual accommodation has yet to be cleared.
It would be possible for puzzled observers to just say, ‘a plague on both your houses. Just quit grandstanding and do your jobs.’
But that is to misunderstand the powerplay that the federal Liberals are attempting against Alberta.
Reduced to its bare essentials, the issue is this. The Justin Trudeau Liberals — of whom Guilbeault in his single-minded intensity is almost a caricature — would have Alberta generate enough electricity to meet not only its current needs, but the needs of a province undergoing increased electrification caused by meeting federal mandates and also a growing population.
Provinces with low-emission generation, principally nuclear and hydro power, will struggle to do this. In Alberta it is an engineering impossibility in just 12 years.
And, that is before one addresses basic matters such as the time it takes to permit rights of way, commission and review the environmental impact statements, or address the significant issues that attend renewables. The landscape pollution of wind and solar farms is widely unpopular, the destruction of bird life far more serious than the occasional unfortunate duck that ends up in a tailings pond and the huge matter of recycling the technology at the end of its useful life. (Burial is presently the only feasible solution; the materials themselves are largely unrecyclable.)
Guilbeault’s plans may work for Ontario, Quebec and BC with their nuclear and hydro power. But renewables — solar and wind — are intermittent. Were Alberta to attempt to do what the federal Liberals want without an instant-on baseload backup, there would be blackouts at times of peak demand.
Guilbeault is thinking about what the temperature of the Earth might be in 2135.
Smith wants to make sure Albertans don’t freeze in the dark in 2035.
As the premier of Alberta, she therefore has no choice but to put the safety of Albertans first.
So as the provincial and federal governments set up for the collision, how does this end?
Here’s the likely case.
1) In the fullness of time, the federal government will solidify its regulations. Perhaps some two-bits-on-the-dollar incentive will be offered. But perhaps not and in any case, Smith would be unlikely to fall for it. She knows how in Chretien’s day the provinces were promised federal funding for healthcare to get them on board, only to find the federal contribution slashed later. The federal Liberals won’t try too hard: Come the 2025 election, a fight with the western provinces would help them in central Canada.
2) Confronted with unfavourable regulations, Smith invokes the Sovereignty Act. Feeling secure that the Constitution makes energy a provincial jurisdiction, “Alberta goes its own way.”
3) Arguing that the Smith government is bound by federal regulation anyway, the Justin Trudeau Liberals then take the matter to the Supreme Court of Canada.
4) In its belief that the Constitution is a ‘living tree,’ the Liberal-dominated court invents a specious argument to justify removing the force of the Constitution, without altering the actual wording.
At that point, the Government of Alberta can ignore the ruling, and see what happens. Smith would likely have very strong support.
A more hopeful case is that the Government of Alberta successfully keeps things just above the stall until October 2025, at which point the Liberals lose the election and Smith finds herself dealing with a new government, with different ideas.
(18) comments
Defy Ottawa and the Supreme Court. A big fat no to both. Neither of these parties honors the constitution so we are already in a constitutional crisis and have been for quite some time. Might as well take it all the way and bring all of this to a head. If we do not confront these bullies as a society the cycle of abuse will never end.
Trudeau and his cronies may be really stupid liberals, but they're still criminals....stupid criminals.
If you want to see a u turn by Ottawa, terminate QC's contract with NL's Churchill falls and they will not be able to meet the mandates that the enviro nut is putting up. Then watch the NDP Liberals get stopped in their tracks. The agreement currently ends in 2041 so this 2035 BS may well be a play by QC and the parochial NDP Liberals to force NF back to the table early.
Send the RCMP packing and start collecting our own taxes. Let Ottawa know that we are done with all their cow cah-cah. It time to stop the idle threats.
There was a good article on msn titled "This solar cycle, the sun's activity is more powerful and surprising than predicted". While msn did not connect this with the current warm summer, it is clearly the reason for the warm summer. Solar forcings are very high in this 25th solar cycle leading to higher than normal temperatures. Warming and cooling the earth on a decadal scale is related to the 11 year solar cycles and how intense they are. Very little to do with CO2. The climate alarmists use 1850 as a reference point, but in the five solar cycles preceding 1850, solar activity was very low and exacerbated by the Tambora volcanic eruption in 1816. The northern hemisphere experienced a couple of years without summer in 1817-1818. Temperatures were abnormally low through 1850 which is why the climate alarmists use that a a reference point. We are really just back to normal on a decadal scale with this year being driven by high solar forcings. The IPCC climate models do not give much weighting to solar activity, it's all about CO2 in their models. They are very inaccurate.
Something that is more likely to be causing such high temperatures is the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai submarine volcano eruption of Jan. 14-15, 2022. (Article here: https://www.nasa.gov/feature/jpl/tonga-eruption-blasted-unprecedented-amount-of-water-into-stratosphere )
What? Never heard of that! ( So say the AGW enviro-idiots.)
This eruption occurred near the Tonga archipelago in the South Pacific. It was one of the largest volcanic eruptions ever recorded, causing tsunamis and sending volcanic ash into the third layer of Earth’s atmosphere, higher than any other recorded volcanic eruption. It also sent the equivalent of more than 58,000 Olympic sided swimming pools of water into the atmosphere. The eruption injected 10% additional water to the atmosphere, than it normally has, an additional 146 teragrams of water. Scientists expect this water vapor to remain in the atmosphere for several years at least.
Here's the problem. Water has a much greater effect on 'global warming' than CO2 does. Will the enviro-weenies mention this as the cause of the 'world-wide heatwave'? Oh, HE🏒🏒 NO!
They will use 'man made global warming' (even though it is God-made, in this case) in their agenda to kill IC engines, thermal electrical production, oil and gas development, AND fertilizer production!
THIS ARTICLE, FROM THE NASA JPL, NEEDS TO BE AT DANIELLE'S FINGERTIPS when Guilbeault continues with his attacks! The bought and paid for Lamestream Media sure won't! We conservatives need this article close at hand also, to throw back at the brain dead environmentalists when they try to sell their cockamamie leftist global warming Bravo Sierra! We also need to inform our friends and relatives so they are aware of the TRUTH, rather than Castreau's and Guilbeault's propaganda!
I totally disagree that Premier Smith can 'quietly' forget about an Alberta Police Force, or Revenue collection. The only real control the feds have over Alberta is that they collect all our revenues except corporate taxes. These two pieces along with our own pension plan and an Alberta made employment insurance plan are important to keep the feds out of our business. This is also how we decide how much equalization we wish to pay.
Some believe that a CPC government will be our savior but as we learned when Mr. Harper was PM the CPC must cater to central and eastern Canada if they want to get anything done. Alberta needs to stand on it's own, or with Saskatchewan, if we wish to maintain the life we enjoy.
If the Supreme Court rules(which it will) in favor of the Ottawa regime, and Alberta ignored it, the next step will be for Ottawa to withhold transfers, that’s all they have left in their play book, and at that time, Alberta can, and will implement the referendum, which gave us clear action to stop transfers to Ottawa, then back to Supreme Court, another ruling for the Ottawa regime, and another one to ignore, and then the referendum will be for separation, and then it’s good by to the RoC, and none too soon. The only thing that stops this is a CPC majority in the next election.
So, basically, Alberta has nothing to lose if it ignores Ottawa? Great. Makes me feel better about our future. (Especially if we can task the Alberta corporate tax department to do personal income taxes, then the possible "damage" from the withholding of the transfers would have even less impact?)
An important reason for Alberta to start collecting our own revenues; the Feds will have little control if they can't threaten to withhold transfers.
Why are people putting EVERYTHING on the one hope, that one day - who knows when - a different government comes in to power in 3600 kms away? Temporary! Then what? An other sockboi type for a decade?
Just cut the cord and get out of this abusive relationship! ASAP
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Exactly! Ottawa is a cancer to the west, better to do the surgery now before it's too late
To make it seem like the core issue is "net zero" in electricity in either 2035 or 2050 does a big injustice to what is really at stake. The concept is that carbon generally, and CO2 specifically, is the main enemy to fight and defeat, is a grave insult to people who know how to read, know how to decipher science, and know how to think logically. The way that the Alberta crew, both government and business, have bought into this deceptive framework is raising serious questions here on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains. So too is it upsetting to see this "climate change" scam being unpacked without any real reckoning with the various forms of damage that geo-engineering is doing to the weather (HAARP), to directed energy fires, and to aerosol spraying and such. It is imperative that the Alberta delegation come to their senses and get real in these flawed negotiations . The frameworks for these chapters in federal-provincial relations are divorced from anything approaching scientific consensus. Climate change science is just as problematic as the bunk presented as justifications for lockdowns, masking and mandated clot shots. Prof. Tony Hall
Good analysis, Mr. Hannaford. Ironically. Alberta's sovereignty may be forced on us by a Federal government unwilling to listen and by liberal Courts unwilling to apply the Constitution.
Hitler was an ideologue and we know how that turned out.
One can only hope for the 2025 outcome....notwithstanding...wink wink
My thoughts exactly. What happens next is anybody's guess. The system will never let the West thrive. Can we change the system? Perhaps. But on a question like this we have to convince our fellow westerners that a brighter future rests outside of this Confederation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.