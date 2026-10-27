Opinion

HANNAFORD: Doerkson’s decisive BC election victory and the inherited mess to clean up

Record deficits, doubled debt ratios, unresolved Aboriginal title claims, and an entrenched culture of entitlement.
Lorne Doerkson faces a mountain of debt and unfinished business left by David Eby’s government.
Lorne Doerkson faces a mountain of debt and unfinished business left by David Eby’s government.Image courtesy of ChatGPT
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Opinion
Opinion Column
2026 BC election
Premier Lorne Doerkson
Former BC Premier David Eby
BC indigenous politics
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