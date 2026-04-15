Opinion

HANNAFORD: Does the Conservative Party even take a candidate's pulse?

'Multiple defections suggest the Conservative Party has quality control issues.'
Prime Minister Mark Carney with the latest floor-crosser, former Tory MP Marilyn Gladu
Prime Minister Mark Carney with the latest floor-crosser, former Tory MP Marilyn GladuScreen grab from CPAC
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Canada
Conservative Party
Opinion
Opinion Column
Candidates
floor crossers

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