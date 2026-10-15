Opinion

HANNAFORD: Eby's $10 daycare — likely the most expensive he'll ever pay for

When a premier in the top one per cent uses a program meant for people who can’t afford childcare, the policy arguments stop mattering.
A stylized illustration recreating BC Premier David Eby’s real-life reaction to a question about his use of the $10-a-day child care program at a campaign event in Delta on Monday.
A stylized illustration recreating BC Premier David Eby’s real-life reaction to a question about his use of the $10-a-day child care program at a campaign event in Delta on Monday.Illustration by Western Standard’s Alex Zoltan / ChatGPT
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