Opinion

HANNAFORD: ‘Elbows up’ diplomacy — Carney’s fake ‘trade war’ with Trump is alienating Canadian voters

Cheap political points and playground insults might deliver a paper-thin majority, but a silent majority is tuning out the bluster.
Mark Carney and Donald Trump in Hockey Fight
Mark Carney and Donald Trump in Hockey FightImage created by ChatGPT
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Donald Trump
Byelections
Mark Carney
Tariffs
Opinion
Opinion Column
Trade War
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Collapsed trade deal
"Lake America"
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