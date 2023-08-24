Smith/Guilbeault
Courtesy of CBC

Western Standard Opinion Editor Nigel Hannaford interviewed Premier Danielle Smith on August 23. Here are the highlights.

Is this really Alberta in 2023? Energy executives risk jail for keeping Albertans warm and in the light? For doing their job, in fact? So says Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. And she's not kidding.

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

Eug
Eug

No generators good grief life and death in a hospital depend on generators. Sure fill the roof with solar, a week of overcast and rain will fix that. Or wait how about 12” of snow and and then a melt, and then a blizzard. Stick it to the feds Daniel.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The ChiCom installed psychopath Trudeau absolutely wants to freeze to death and kill Albertans to meet his “climate change” goals for China and WEF

People have no idea of the evil these demons have planned

They want enslavement or death for Alberta and the West

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

There should be no 2050 targets at all. Man made climate change is another hoax and should be called out as such. Premier Smith must stop indulging these childish fantasies of the Liberal/NDP coalition. Until we have viable technologies to replace oil and gas the answer is NO!

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Hire more Sheriffs and instruct them to gaurd the oil executives with their lives if necessary from unlawful arrest, so they can go about the very important business of keeping the nation flush with energy. This is not complicated. The Federal government is completely lawless, act accordingly.

PersonOne
PersonOne

So, really think that separation would kill Alberta's economy? Nope, we could write our own ticket, and free ourselves from the oppression of Ottawa. And business would be scrambling to get here

