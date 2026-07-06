Opinion

HANNAFORD: Carney offered Canadians words — Trump offered Americans results

Mr. Carney’s inspiring Canada Day words rang hollow beside President Trump’s celebration of real accomplishments at Mount Rushmore.
Donald Trump and Mark Carney
Donald Trump and Mark CarneyImage courtesy of Grok
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Donald Trump
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
Major Projects Office
Trump at Mount Rushmore
Prime Minister Carney's Canada Day message
Canada needs to get out of its own way
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news