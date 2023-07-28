Danielle Smith 28 th July 2023
It has always been a Canadian absurdity that one can freely and without legal restraint acquire and then variously eat, drink or otherwise ingest things that can only do you harm... Things expert doctors warn against, in fact. Then, when you need treatment, present yourself at Emergency as a charge to the common purse. 

Governments meanwhile, invariably reconcile themselves to the absurdity as long as sufficient excise tax is paid.

guest356
guest356

Our system doesn't work and will never work as they refuse to change it. Parallel systems work well in virtually every country in the world, but because the unions control our health care nothing will change, unless there is some incorporation of private medicine into our broken public system. When a previous NDP government hires 80,000 public servants in 4 years and primarily for the health system and things get worse, this clearly shows we are on the wrong path. Seriously, how is 2 years waiting for a joint replacement even considered a service when you can go anywhere else in the world if you are prepared to pay for it and get one in a couple of weeks! We have plenty of great health care system examples around the world that efficiently incorporate private and public mechanisms that work, so no one does without medical care. Get on it Canada the taxpayer expects it to work way better than what we have.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Well Hanaford, you can spend your own money for healthcare, you just have to do it in another Country. Nothing is stopping you from doing so. The system is Broken, but a full blown Pay for care, private system isn’t the answer, there are far better systems than tge one we have now, and the American system. For example we could work the health system much like the dental system works when you have benefits, the pay scale is set, the government pays tge set rate, you pay the extra, there are other European systems to consider, if they aren’t perfect we have an opportunity to improve them before implementing them. But you seem to have fallen into the Trap of Totally “free” healthcare or totally private healthcare, there are other ways. But we have to willing to change.

