Opinion

HANNAFORD: Fine for Trudeau to fly to Tofino but you little people stay home

A typical Canadian family 'burns up the planet,' with an unpatriotic and self-centred road trip to a lakeside campground. Or so the Liberals tell it.
A typical Canadian family 'burns up the planet,' with an unpatriotic and self-centred road trip to a lakeside campground. Or so the Liberals tell it.Image generated by META AI
Loading content, please wait...
Scott Reid
Liberal Health Minister Mark Holland
burning up the planet
prime minister surfs at Tofino
beer and popcorn

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news