The good news is that the Canadian public values a free press too much to have the government pay for it. They don't much care for Bill C-18, the Online News Act, either.

The bad news is that they’re not much inclined to pay for news themselves.

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

guest50
While I fully agree with Hannaford on principle here, there is only so much 'paying up' the average household can afford to do.

The cost of everything everything from our mortgages, insurance, gas, heat, electricity, property taxes...., has risen so dramatically without accompanying pay increases, families and individuals are looking for as much 'free' as they can get.

Yes, I am a WS subscriber, and yes I subscribe to one national newspaper. But, I am not willing to pay for more.

