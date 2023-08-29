Justice Old Bailey
One of the little ways we like to say we’re Canadian, not American, is to point out that at least our legal system is based on solid judicial principles.

We would never do anything as naff as electing judges or prosecutors, for example. What follies, never mind partisan disgraces, might fall from that?

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

jokeco68
jokeco68

Our laughably pathetic system of democracy has been a very juicy target of the globalists for some time now. How can anyone have ever thought that having the reigning government appointing judges was not wrought with obvious consequences of politicization? This process has to be changed but it won't because it would radically change the established power structure. Separation is the only way out

Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

We have to get off this sinking boat called Canada before it collapses. Alberta can make out very well on its own and if the rest of the prairie provinces want join that would be fine also.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Two things: 1) All judges should have to stand for election and do so every few years (4 or 5 I’d suggest) to ensure that they are not out of touch with the population. And, their past judgements should be available for scrutiny.

2) One of the most egregious problems with the higher courts now, and especially the Supreme Court, is that they don’t only “adjudicate laws passed by Canada’s Liberal government” but they “interpret” laws to match their own biases and agendas.

The entire judiciary in Canada is an embarrassment to any law-abiding, clear-headed person. I would endorse scrapping the whole lot of them and appointing a few farmers, ranchers, sailors, construction workers, etc. People of good common sense.

skchristensen6982
skchristensen6982

Trust not in government, man will fail us every time.

Please trust in God. Know that we are in end days, and it could be that this planet is being shaken to the core in the coming weeks.

John1963
John1963

Democracy is meant to be self correcting. No one gets it right all the time, so by having a democracy society balances out excesses. Not happening right now.

I have long felt that we need to appoint judges by a "lottery". All qualified individuals should have their names put in, and then the judges selected on a case by case basis. This way, governments, prosecutors, and defendants will never know who their judge is going to be.

Judges should be evaluated by the quality of their judgements, not on political affiliation. Judges whose rulings stand over time should be elevated to higher and higher courts. This way judges are incentivized to make good rulings, not to seek political status.

free the west
free the west

The courts in Canada (especially the Supreme Court) have done tremendous damage to this so called Confederation over the last 10 years or so, and I see little hope for improvement in the future.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

More and more I feel that democracy is just the dictatorship of the masses. I’m not sure on a suitable path forward, as it is hard to justify that 51% should be able to force their will upon the other 49%

northrungrader
northrungrader

If we include all the politicians, bureaucrats, public servants, unions, and lobbyists, we are being ruled by less then 5% of the population? If we at the numbers of citizens that actually vote, we are still being ruled by less than 48% of the Canadian population. If you look at the city versus rural, people living on less than 5% of the land mass are controlling us. The whole system is rigged against us.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Then the solution would be an updated and expanded Magna Carte, or charter of Rights and freedoms, that properly prioritizes the individual over that of the group.

