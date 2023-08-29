One of the little ways we like to say we’re Canadian, not American, is to point out that at least our legal system is based on solid judicial principles.
We would never do anything as naff as electing judges or prosecutors, for example. What follies, never mind partisan disgraces, might fall from that?
Well, what indeed? Find a nut who thinks criminals are hard done by and wants to get rid of cash bail, get George Soros to finance his election as District Attorney and watch arrest-and-release turn once flourishing neighbourhoods into places where shops close and people get killed.
No, we certainly wouldn’t do that.
What we Canadians would do however, and this in the interests of diversity, is to appoint a judiciary that is overwhelmingly Liberal. Liberal that is, as in followers of the Liberal Party, not liberal-generous or liberal-open minded. And the Liberals are famously soft on crime.
Diverse identities yes. We would do that and the federal forms upon which one applies for a judicial appointment assures the applicant that, “The Government will seek to support the achievement of gender balance and a reflection of the diversity of the members of Canadian society on the Superior and Federal courts.”
It then gives them an opportunity to state whether they are “Indigenous, a Visible Minority, Ethnic/Cultural Group or Other, Disabilities, LGBTQ2 or a Woman.”
There seems something a little demeaning about lumping ‘Woman’ in there along with racial and sexual distinctions but presumably the more boxes a person ticks, the better their chances. If one is black, trans, disabled and also a ‘Woman,’ one might as well mention it, I suppose.
But diversity in ways of thinking?
Are you an originalist? Do you think law should reflect principle or public opinion? Should one standard for justice prevail for all Canadians, or should some races and groups be treated differently to others?
The form does not encourage discussion of things like that.
This is because it does not need to.
We have a parallel process to ensure right-thinking on those matters, in which candidates for judicial appointment are compared to donor lists to political parties to see who might be intellectually in sympathetic lockstep with Canada’s Natural Governing party.
The process is not 100%.
Sometimes applicants who gave money to the NDP or the Conservative Party of Canada are appointed. Possibly these are individuals of outstanding merit, or maybe they’re just there to validate the system: “See, we don’t just appoint Liberal donors.”
But, it’s pretty obvious that being a member of the Laurier Club — the Liberal association for those who max out their legal party donations — is a solid indicator of suitability to adjudicate laws passed by Canada’s Liberal government.
More recently, the Post and the IJF cautiously took note that men with ‘similar’ names to recent bench appointments “may have paid to meet with the prime minister or the deputy prime minister at Liberal Party fundraisers shortly before being appointed.”
A little meeting, just to be sure, to be sure?
Be that as it may, since the Liberals took power in October 2015 says the IJF, more than three times as many Liberal donors had received judicial appointments, as Conservative donors.
And with what results?
Sure enough, a light-on-crime system of law and order in which people who should have remained in custody are released for spurious reasons — too many indigenous men in prison, for example— and then commit further egregious offences.
Newly-appointed Justice MInister Arif Virani says that "empirically" Canadians are no less safe and it's nothing to worry about; meanwhile municipal police forces warn people to be careful on public transit.
So really, Canadian courts are as liberal as those in the US, but it's our own government that steers them that way.
If you have Justin Trudeau, you apparently don't need Soros. In any case, if you're ever defending yourself in court, the odds are your case will be heard by a Liberal.
We probably shouldn't be bragging.
Our laughably pathetic system of democracy has been a very juicy target of the globalists for some time now. How can anyone have ever thought that having the reigning government appointing judges was not wrought with obvious consequences of politicization? This process has to be changed but it won't because it would radically change the established power structure. Separation is the only way out
We have to get off this sinking boat called Canada before it collapses. Alberta can make out very well on its own and if the rest of the prairie provinces want join that would be fine also.
Two things: 1) All judges should have to stand for election and do so every few years (4 or 5 I’d suggest) to ensure that they are not out of touch with the population. And, their past judgements should be available for scrutiny.
2) One of the most egregious problems with the higher courts now, and especially the Supreme Court, is that they don’t only “adjudicate laws passed by Canada’s Liberal government” but they “interpret” laws to match their own biases and agendas.
The entire judiciary in Canada is an embarrassment to any law-abiding, clear-headed person. I would endorse scrapping the whole lot of them and appointing a few farmers, ranchers, sailors, construction workers, etc. People of good common sense.
Trust not in government, man will fail us every time.
Please trust in God. Know that we are in end days, and it could be that this planet is being shaken to the core in the coming weeks.
Democracy is meant to be self correcting. No one gets it right all the time, so by having a democracy society balances out excesses. Not happening right now.
I have long felt that we need to appoint judges by a "lottery". All qualified individuals should have their names put in, and then the judges selected on a case by case basis. This way, governments, prosecutors, and defendants will never know who their judge is going to be.
Judges should be evaluated by the quality of their judgements, not on political affiliation. Judges whose rulings stand over time should be elevated to higher and higher courts. This way judges are incentivized to make good rulings, not to seek political status.
The courts in Canada (especially the Supreme Court) have done tremendous damage to this so called Confederation over the last 10 years or so, and I see little hope for improvement in the future.
More and more I feel that democracy is just the dictatorship of the masses. I’m not sure on a suitable path forward, as it is hard to justify that 51% should be able to force their will upon the other 49%
If we include all the politicians, bureaucrats, public servants, unions, and lobbyists, we are being ruled by less then 5% of the population? If we at the numbers of citizens that actually vote, we are still being ruled by less than 48% of the Canadian population. If you look at the city versus rural, people living on less than 5% of the land mass are controlling us. The whole system is rigged against us.
Then the solution would be an updated and expanded Magna Carte, or charter of Rights and freedoms, that properly prioritizes the individual over that of the group.
