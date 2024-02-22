Opinion

HANNAFORD: Harper... in Tel Aviv and New Delhi, an adult in the room

Adults in the room... Harper and Israeli PM Benjamin Netyanyahu during former prime minister Stephen Harper's Israel this week's stopover, a few days before former Harper joined Saskatchewan PM Scott Moe in New Delhi, to talk trade
Adults in the room... Harper and Israeli PM Benjamin Netyanyahu during former prime minister Stephen Harper's Israel this week's stopover, a few days before former Harper joined Saskatchewan PM Scott Moe in New Delhi, to talk trade Stephen Harper Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Saskatchewan
Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel
Uranium
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau f
Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper
agri-food

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news